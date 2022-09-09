UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Regular Commission Meeting September 13, 2022

106 East Lee Street, Suite 140, Thomaston, GA 30286
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER
Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE
IV. PUBLIC HEARING
Legacy Ranch, LLC of Delaware has requested that Upson County permit a recreational facility composed of cabins, a dormitory, gyms, a general-purpose building and several other buildings for organized camps at 5020 Barnesville Hwy/SR 36. The recreational facility use is listed under the Special Exceptions section of the A-R zoning district, Section 504.B..4a, Upson County Zoning Ordinance. The total property is 1,500 acres MOL and is further identified as being composed of twenty-two parcels formerly known as The Rock Ranch. This use will be contained on a small portion of this property, approximately 305 acres. Larger community events may be held on a larger portion of the property.
Special Exception - The SPX2022-08 applicants and property owners, Walter and LeAnne Clark of UpsonCounty, have requested that Upson County permit temporary residence in an RV during construction of their home at 1365 Willis Road. The RV temporary housing use is listed under the Special Exceptions section of the A-R zoning district, Section 504.D.2, Upson County Zoning Ordinance. The property is
5.58 acres MOL and is further identified as tax parcel 093 059A.
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to theBoard Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Approval of the August 23, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Approval of the purchase of basketball goals for the Civic Center
VII. PRESENTATION
c. A presentation to Russ McGee for his service to Upson County on Emergency Medical Service.
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
d. Discussion and appointment to the Library Board
e. Discussion and appointment to the Upson County Planning Commission
f. Discussion and possible consideration of the purchase of flock cameras for the Sheriff’s Department
g. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
IX. ADJOURNMENT
