PIKE SO ARREST IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence situation at noon today. The female victim reported that she had been attacked by a male suspect, that she lived with, while at a residence on Kings Bridge Road. The male suspect was identified as , Melvin Summers , 31 years of age. The victim had reported that Summers had struck and choked her before she fled the residence on foot with two small children. Upon the victim running from the residence Summers fired several rounds from a handgun.
Contact was made with Summers by cell phone and he was asked to turn himself in to avoid any further violence. Summers stated to Sheriff's Office personnel that they would have to come find him and he refused to cooperate for a peaceful resolution. Investigators used several avenues of technology to locate the vehicle and whereabouts of Summers.
Assistance was requested from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office to arrest Summers as he was located in that county. Within a short time the vehicle was located at a gas station in Fayetteville. Summers refused to exit the vehicle and follow the commands given by deputies. Tasers were deployed on Summers and he was arrested.
A search warrant was conducted on the residence where the incident occurred in Pike County. During the search a handgun was recovered along with several marijuana plants.
Summers was transported back to the Pike County jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault (three counts),cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, manufacturing marijuana , and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At this time he has been denied a bond.
