Police in Lovejoy are looking for an armed and dangerous man they say killed his wife on Friday night.
Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to Grove Way where a woman crashed into a mailbox. Officers quickly determined that Terri Livingston Jett had been shot multiple times.
They now say her husband, identified as 41-year-old Ikuko Thurman, is responsible for her shooting death.
"Attempts have been made to contact the suspect without success," police said in a statement. "A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he has been charged with murder and aggravated assault."
Police located Thurman's car about 15 miles south in Griffin at a relative's house, police said on Monday.
"That relative is cooperating according to them they have not spoken to him since Friday night, Saturday morning, so we are still looking in the Griffin and Jackson, Georgia area," Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis said.
Neighbors who live in Southfield Station in Lovejoy said they're still in shock and as long as he's on the run, they don't feel safe.
If you have any information or see him, do not approach him. You’re urged to call 911 and report it instead.
