GA GOV DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's stateside arrival later this week.
The declared state of emergency allows Georgia to "bring all state resources to bear to ensure a safe and quick recovery for all Georgia citizens," GEMA Director James C. Stallings said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The governor's declaration comes as Ian continued gaining strength while heading toward the Florida coast. As of Tuesday evening, the storm is a Category 3 hurricane moving northward at around 10 mph with winds of up to 120 mph.
