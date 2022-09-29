Ellijay Man arrested by Upson County Deputies for trafficking in Methamphetamine

In a press release from Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore: On Tuesday September 27, 2022 Joshua James York,42, of Ellijay Ga was arrested by Upson Deputies for trafficking in Methamphetamine. York was stopped on US Hwy 19 north of Thomaston and found to be in possession of 3.3 pounds of Methamphetamine valued at approximately $8000. The Upson area drug unit and the Georgia State Patrol assisted with this investigation.
He is being held in the Upson County Jail without bond
