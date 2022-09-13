Tuesday, September 13, 2022

THOMASTON BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GRIZZARD HAS PASSED AWAY

 Mr. Martin Thurman Grizzard, 83, of Thomaston, owner/operator of Northside

Drugs for more than fifty-two years, died Monday, September 12, at hisresidence.  Funeral services for Mr. Grizzard will be held at the FirstPresbyterian Church of Thomaston on Thursday, September 15, at 2:00 PM.  Dr.Glenn Gilstrap will officiate, and interment will follow in Upson MemorialGardens.  The family will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home onWednesday evening, September 14, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
