THOMASTON BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GRIZZARD HAS PASSED AWAY

Mr. Martin Thurman Grizzard, 83, of Thomaston, owner/operator of NorthsideDrugs for more than fifty-two years, died Monday, September 12, at hisresidence. Funeral services for Mr. Grizzard will be held at the FirstPresbyterian Church of Thomaston on Thursday, September 15, at 2:00 PM. Dr.Glenn Gilstrap will officiate, and interment will follow in Upson MemorialGardens. The family will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home onWednesday evening, September 14, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
