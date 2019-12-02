GDOT HAS APPROVED DESIGN OF THE 5-WAY STOP-THOMASTON

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has approved the location and design of Project #0006967 for Upson County, a project that would improve the operations of four intersections on the Georgia 74/Georgia 36 one-way pair in downtown Thomaston. The design and location were approved on November 18, 2019.
The project is located in Land District 10, Land Lot 217, and G.M.D. 56 in downtown Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia on the one-way pair on Georgia 74 and Georgia 36. Georgia 74 is a major east-west corridor that runs through the heart of downtown Thomaston, Georgia and is functionally classified as an urban principal arterial. Georgia 36 briefly shares the same one-way pair of alignments with Georgia 74 as it runs through downtown and is classified as an urban principal arterial. The project corridor has a large volume of trucks and has operational and crash incident issues at four intersections: Georgia 36/Georgia 74 at Green Street (2 intersections) and Georgia 36/Georgia 74 at Bethel Street (2 intersections).
The proposed project would improve the operations of the four intersections along the Georgia 74/Georgia 36 one-way pair by realigning the intersections and improving geometry, including implementing a roundabout at the five-way intersection within the east portion of the project (Georgia 36/74, Hightower Street and N. Bethel Street). The proposed roundabout would: maintain and promote better connectivity, minimize property impacts, reduce crash frequency and severity by reducing contact points, reduce the speed at which impacts may occur, improve sight distance through improved geometric design and better accommodate pedestrians by creating highly visible ADA compliant crosswalks where appropriate sight distance is achieved. State route traffic will not be detoured. Local streets may be detoured if necessary. The estimated construction time is 12 months.
