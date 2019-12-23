UL ELEMENTARY A GA. REWARD SCHOOL

According to the Georgia Department of Education and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, Upson-Lee Elementary is “Beating the Odds” and has been named a Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) 2019-20 Reward School. Reward Schools, as designated by the GaDOE, are among the greatest improving 5% of Title 1 Schools throughout the state. ULES posted a 14.1 point gain this year in the CCRPI, going from a score of 62.4 in 2018 to 76.5 in 2019. In addition to improving CCRPI scores, Reward Schools must maintain or improve the performance of certain subgroups, to include Economically Disadvantaged, English Language Learners, and Students with Disabilities.
TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico and Assistant Superintendent Julie English visited ULES on Friday, December 20, to deliver the good news.
“This is a huge accomplishment, and we appreciate you all,” English stated as she addressed the faculty and staff.
Dr. Derico stated, “We are extremely proud of the ULES faculty, staff, students, and their families for meeting the challenges, for overcoming barriers, and for ensuring that we provide excellence in education at all times to all students.”
