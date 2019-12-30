30 NEW JOBS FOR GRIFFIN

Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting Technology America, Inc. to build new facility, create more than 30 jobs in Spalding County
ATLANTA – December 26, 2019 – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced today that Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting Technology America, Inc. (MKDA), a Japanese-based automotive parts manufacturer, will build a new manufacturing facility in Griffin, creating over 30 new jobs and investing $20 million in the project.
“We are grateful that MKDA chose to locate this new manufacturing facility in Griffin,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This marks the fifth location by a Japanese company in this region in the past six years. That growth is a result of the community’s foresight, commitment and partnership in attracting significant Japanese investment in Georgia. This facility will bolster Georgia’s booming automotive industry and ensure its success in the coming years, and we are proud to work with our local economic development partners to assist great international companies in locating to Georgia.”
MKDA will manufacture products for the automotive industry – specifically focused on electric vehicles – at its new facility in Griffin.
“We are honored to locate our U.S. manufacturing site in the beautiful city of Griffin,” said Hiroyuki Nakazawa, president of Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting Technology Co., Ltd. “MKDA will strive to be a company that is rooted in the local community.”
With great potential for future growth, MKDA intends to continue expanding its facility in Griffin and create more jobs in the community in the coming years.
“We are pleased to welcome Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting to The Lakes at Green Valley,” said Chuck Copeland, chair of the Griffin-Spalding Development Authority. “The preliminary designs they have shared with us for their facility depict a world-class manufacturing facility which will be a strong addition to our tax base, as well as create a number of quality jobs for our area.”
GDEcD Project Manager Joseph Huntemann represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Griffin-Spalding Development Authority.
About Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting Technology America, Inc. (MKDA)
MKDA’s parent company, Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting Technology Co., Ltd., has been conducting die cast manufacturing since 1953. They are the world’s first manufacturer of heat sinks for mass-produced automobile LED headlamps. Their global headquarters in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture has a magnificent view of Mt. Fuji.
No comments:
Post a Comment