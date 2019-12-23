NEW DIR. OF ADMISSIONS GORDON STATE COLLEGE

Gordon State College recently named Erin Layton as Director of Admissions.
Layton will be responsible for developing short and long-term strategic goals for recruitment and enrollment, in alignment with divisional and college wide strategic plans. Layton will also ensure the proper planning and execution of all events associated with student recruitment and relationship management.
“I am thrilled to join this amazing leadership team that President Kirk A. Nooks and Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Dr. John Head have put together,” said Layton. “Gordon State is clearly on the path to great things and I'm excited to be a part of this team that is moving us towards that greatness. I have had the joy of knowing members of Gordon's admissions team from the road for several years and I'm looking forward to getting to know the operations team as we all work together to bring in future classes that will call Gordon home. I am also looking forward to working with the team to create smoother processes for prospective students and creating unique experiences that showcase the best Gordon has to offer. I can't wait to get to campus and start working with Gordon's students, staff, and faculty as we continue to discover what great things the Power of WE can accomplish!”
Layton serves as the Associate Director of Admissions at University of West Georgia (UWG) and is responsible for managing the recruitment team. She was hired at UWG as the Senior Admissions Representative. Layton has also worked as the Enrollment Center Coordinator at West Georgia Technical College, overseeing admissions, cashier, adult education and Veterans' programs. She was responsible for setting up their communications plan, created the orientation program, and served on various committees. She has also held the position of Director of Admissions at Emmanuel Christian Seminary in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Head said, “Erin is going to be a great addition to Highlander Nation! She has a wealth of experience in Admissions, having worked at the University of West Georgia, West Georgia Tech, and at Emmanuel Seminary. She has proven herself to be an effective leader and has built a successful team at each institution.”
Layton holds an undergraduate degree in broadcasting from Georgia Southern University, a Master of Arts in Religion from Emmanuel School of Religion and is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education in Student Affairs Leadership from the University of Georgia.
Layton will begin working with GSC as the Director of Admissions Monday, January 6, 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment