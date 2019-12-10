GRIFFIN'S NEW MAYOR SWORN IN

Dec 10 – The City of Griffin made history at Tuesday’s Commission workshop, swearing in Douglas S. Hollberg as the first four-year Mayor in the City’s 179-year history.
Beginning January 1, 2020, Doug Hollberg will serve at the City’s first Mayor after serving the past sixteen years as the At-Large Commissioner. In 2018, voters approved changing the City’s charter by converting the At-Large Commission seat to a four-year mayor elected by the citizens. Previously, a Chairman was elected each year by members of the commission. “I’m incredibly humbled that the people of Griffin elected me as the first four-year mayor in the City’s history.”
Doug Hollberg is a 1990 graduate of North Georgia College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, a graduate of Leadership Georgia 2000 and an Eagle Scout. Doug served as Commission Chairman in 2008, 2015 and 2018. He and his family operate a small family business, Hollberg Properties. Doug is also employed by Rivers Insurance as an Independent Property and Casualty Insurance Agent since 2014. Married for 29 years to the former Pamela Joy Parsons of Washington, Georgia, the Hollbergs have two children and reside at 812 Maple Drive. They are members of First Baptist Church of Griffin.
Mayor-elect Hollberg continued, “Like my father before me, I’ve dedicated a portion of my life to serving the people of Griffin,” said Hollberg. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Griffin as Mayor and working to make Griffin the best place to live, learn, work, play and retire.”
-------------------------
Beginning January 1, 2020, Doug Hollberg will serve at the City’s first Mayor after serving the past sixteen years as the At-Large Commissioner. In 2018, voters approved changing the City’s charter by converting the At-Large Commission seat to a four-year mayor elected by the citizens. Previously, a Chairman was elected each year by members of the commission. “I’m incredibly humbled that the people of Griffin elected me as the first four-year mayor in the City’s history.”
Doug Hollberg is a 1990 graduate of North Georgia College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, a graduate of Leadership Georgia 2000 and an Eagle Scout. Doug served as Commission Chairman in 2008, 2015 and 2018. He and his family operate a small family business, Hollberg Properties. Doug is also employed by Rivers Insurance as an Independent Property and Casualty Insurance Agent since 2014. Married for 29 years to the former Pamela Joy Parsons of Washington, Georgia, the Hollbergs have two children and reside at 812 Maple Drive. They are members of First Baptist Church of Griffin.
Mayor-elect Hollberg continued, “Like my father before me, I’ve dedicated a portion of my life to serving the people of Griffin,” said Hollberg. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Griffin as Mayor and working to make Griffin the best place to live, learn, work, play and retire.”
Dec 10 – The City of Griffin made history at Tuesday’s Commission workshop, swearing in Douglas S. Hollberg as the first four-year Mayor in the City’s 179-year history.
Beginning January 1, 2020, Doug Hollberg will serve at the City’s first Mayor after serving the past sixteen years as the At-Large Commissioner. In 2018, voters approved changing the City’s charter by converting the At-Large Commission seat to a four-year mayor elected by the citizens. Previously, a Chairman was elected each year by members of the commission. “I’m incredibly humbled that the people of Griffin elected me as the first four-year mayor in the City’s history.”
Doug Hollberg is a 1990 graduate of North Georgia College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, a graduate of Leadership Georgia 2000 and an Eagle Scout. Doug served as Commission Chairman in 2008, 2015 and 2018. He and his family operate a small family business, Hollberg Properties. Doug is also employed by Rivers Insurance as an Independent Property and Casualty Insurance Agent since 2014. Married for 29 years to the former Pamela Joy Parsons of Washington, Georgia, the Hollbergs have two children and reside at 812 Maple Drive. They are members of First Baptist Church of Griffin.
Mayor-elect Hollberg continued, “Like my father before me, I’ve dedicated a portion of my life to serving the people of Griffin,” said Hollberg. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Griffin as Mayor and working to make Griffin the best place to live, learn, work, play and retire.”
Beginning January 1, 2020, Doug Hollberg will serve at the City’s first Mayor after serving the past sixteen years as the At-Large Commissioner. In 2018, voters approved changing the City’s charter by converting the At-Large Commission seat to a four-year mayor elected by the citizens. Previously, a Chairman was elected each year by members of the commission. “I’m incredibly humbled that the people of Griffin elected me as the first four-year mayor in the City’s history.”
Doug Hollberg is a 1990 graduate of North Georgia College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, a graduate of Leadership Georgia 2000 and an Eagle Scout. Doug served as Commission Chairman in 2008, 2015 and 2018. He and his family operate a small family business, Hollberg Properties. Doug is also employed by Rivers Insurance as an Independent Property and Casualty Insurance Agent since 2014. Married for 29 years to the former Pamela Joy Parsons of Washington, Georgia, the Hollbergs have two children and reside at 812 Maple Drive. They are members of First Baptist Church of Griffin.
Mayor-elect Hollberg continued, “Like my father before me, I’ve dedicated a portion of my life to serving the people of Griffin,” said Hollberg. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Griffin as Mayor and working to make Griffin the best place to live, learn, work, play and retire.”
-------------------------
-------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment