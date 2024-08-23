WEST CENTRAL GA. BANK DONATES $25,000 TO URMC

– West Central Georgia Bank has donated $25,000 to Upson Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The Georgia HEART Hospital Program helps rural and critical access hospitals take advantage of an exciting opportunity to increase their funding and their ability to provide for the health care needs of thousands of Georgians. The State of Georgia uniquely empowers its citizens with the opportunity pay their state income taxes – an expenditure that they are required to make anyway – through contributing to eligible rural hospitals to improve the financial condition and patient offerings in Georgia’s rural communities. Upson Regional Medical Center is one of fifty-four hospitals eligible to receive donations through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. “We are grateful for the funds that West Central Georgia Bank has donated to Upson Regional Medical Center,” shared URMC CEO Jeff Tarrant. “Donations received from businesses and individuals through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program allow us to purchase capital equipment, and complete projects that are vital to delivering the high-quality healthcare that our patients deserve.” During 2023, Upson Regional Medical Center completed over $4.7M in capital equipment purchases and projects. Georgia HEART funds received in 2023 were used to offset approximately 31% of these costs. “Thomaston, Upson County and the surrounding communities are fortunate to have access to quality healthcare at Upson Regional Medical Center” shared Eddie Rogers, President and Chairman of the Board of West Central Georgia Bank. “We are proud to be able to support Upson Regional Medical Center and its employees by participating in the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. We feel like through this program, small businesses like West Central Georgia Bank can participate by helping provide funds that make a difference in healthcare in our community.” All citizens of the state of Georgia are able to decide how their tax dollars are spent. When donating through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Georgia taxpayers receive a state income tax credit for 100% of the amount they contribute up to certain limits depending on filing ____________________________________________________________________________________ 801 W. Gordon St. • Thomaston, GA 30286 • (706) 647-8111 www.urmc.org status. To learn more about the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, please visit georgiaheart.org.
