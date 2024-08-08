PIKE CO TRAFFIC FATALITY

Pike County deputies responded yesterday afternoon to Drew Allen Road near Twin Oaks Road in reference to a motor vehicle collision. The crash involved a Dodge Journey and Toyota Rav4. The Dodge journey appeared to have crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck the oncoming vehicle. Unfortunately, Thomas Woolf, 61 years of age,did not survive the collision. Two other people were air lifted from the scene for medical treatment. This incident is still under investigation to determine the cause.
No comments:
Post a Comment