GBI PROBING UPSON FATAL SHOOTING

On Thursday August 8, 2024 at 10:20pm deputies responded to 914 Prater Street in the Lincoln Park community of Thomaston to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival Terrell Hernandez Howell, 49, of Columbus Ga was located inside of an outbuilding on the property and was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the property, Johnathan Bernard Holston, 53, of Thomaston was located outside the building in the yard and had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Holston was life flighted to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition. Several other witnesses were on the scene. Investigation efforts revealed that those shot had been participants in a card game, along with several others, when a gunman approached the door of the outbuilding and began shooting. The gunman fled and remains unknown.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by officers from the Thomaston Police Department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and is assisting with the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Taylor at 706-647-7411.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
August 9, 2024
