UPSON CO TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN EXPLAINS TAX MILLAGE

Upson County taxpayers have a chance to get a better understanding of the proposed millage rate increases the County and City are presently advertising this year. I’ll be conducting a town hall meeting on August 22nd at Fellowship Bapt. Church on Hannah’s Mill Rd. at 6:30 pm. The way the millage rate increases have to be advertised is causing some misunderstanding on both sides as far as tax increases are concerned. Only maintenance and operations millage rate increases have to be advertised. Our property tax bills are made up of multiple types of tax districts other than M & O that have their own separate millage rate. Not to say there won’t be a major increase in some instances but not as bad as some are portraying it to be; but also, not as insignificant as some governing authorities are making it out to be. I’ll be sharing all the “need to know” info concerning what to expect on our tax bills this year and explaining the breakdown of the tax types along with the areas where we’ll be seeing a major tax increase compared to last year’s bills should these millage increases happen or not. We’ll also discuss some important homestead tax legislation that will be on the November ballot that will significantly help taxpayers in the future should it pass. There’s quite a bit of mis-information getting out on social media and some in the news about this proposed tax increase along with the future tax legislation, but also information that I feel should be shared that’s not being shared; so this is an opportunity for taxpayers to better understand how our property tax process works and what to look for in a few weeks when we get our tax bills.
