SHERIFF KILGORE ANNOUNCES A MURDER ARREST

NEWS RELEASE
On Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Chasyn Mayfield, 19, of Flovilla Ga was arrested and charged with the August 8th murder of Terrell Hernandez Howell. Howell, of Columbus Ga, was killed while taking part in a card game at 914 Prater Street in Thomaston. Another individual was shot and remains in serious condition. Mayfield was arrested at his residence by Butts County deputies on a warrant from Upson County.
Mayfield is in the Upson County Jail and is being held without bond .
We wish to thank Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his staff, along with Thomaston PD and the GBI for their assistance with this investigation. Because of this law enforcement collaboration we were able to solve this case.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Other charges are forthcoming.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Taylor at 706-647-7411
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
August 20, 2024
No comments:
Post a Comment