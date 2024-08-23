CITY OF GRIFFIN FORCES CLOSURE OF AVA PARK APARTMENTS

The Griffin Housing Authority ("GHA") notified the City of Griffin of complaints related to housing conditions at Ava Park Apartments. These complaints included a petition addressed to Millennia Housing Management (Property Manager of Ava Park) that alleges deplorable housing conditions which, if present, would make the apartments unfit for occupation. This petition was signed by nearly thirty residents. On July 12, 2024, the City sent a letter to Regency Griffin GA, LLC (Property owner of Ava Park) reminding them that it is the duty of every property owner within the City to maintain their property in accordance with City ordinances and state law. Due to the numerous substandard housing complaints, public safety calls, reports of criminal activity on the property and inside the apartments, and the presence of vacant and unsecured structures, at that time the City believed the property constituted a public nuisance as the term is defined in Code of Griffin, Sec. 22-202. The City demanded that Regency provide written notice of its intent to repair/address any unsafe conditions no later than July 31, 2024. To assess the housing conditions on the property, the City requested access to the inside of each apartment unit and building to complete a nuisance investigation and inspection. On July 25, 2024, in conjunction with the Griffin H
