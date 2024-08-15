STATE REP. BETH CAMP SELECTED FOR HENRY TOLL FELLOWSHIP

Rep. Beth Camp Selected for CSG Henry Toll Fellowship
ATLANTA – State Representative Beth Camp (R-Concord), chair of the Intragovernmental Coordination Committee, was recently selected by the Council of State Governments (CSG) to participate in the 2024 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship. The Henry Toll Fellowship is the nation’s leading leadership development program for state officials, bringing together 49 distinguished individuals from 34 states and U.S. territories, representing all three branches of state government.
“I am deeply honored to be selected as a participant of the 2024 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship,” said Chairlady Camp. “Since 1986, this program has brought together leaders from across the nation, providing a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth. I am excited to join this distinguished group of individuals who, regardless of political affiliation or branch of government, share a common commitment to improving the lives of the people we serve. I look forward to the leadership training and chance to build lasting relationships with fellow leaders.”
Since 1986, CSG has annually convened a new class of CSG Henry Toll Fellows at its national headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, for an intensive leadership boot camp. The program’s sessions are designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth, empower leaders to collaborate and communicate more effectively and provide nonpartisan networking and relationship-building opportunities.
“While the CSG Henry Toll Fellows come from every region of our nation, from both political parties and all three branches of state government, they share one thing in common — they are all committed to improving the lives of the people they serve,” said CSG Executive Director/CEO David Adkins, a former Kansas state senator and 1993 CSG Henry Toll Fellow alumnus. “Toll Fellows are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to solve problems, to work collaboratively to get things done, and their belief that state government can and must be a force for good.”
Toll Fellows are nominated by their peers and selected by alumni of the program.
“The selection committee looks for leaders who have already demonstrated excellence in public service but who also show promise for continuing to make a difference in the future,” Adkins said.
The Toll Fellowship honors the founder of CSG, Henry Toll, who, as a former state senator from Colorado, was the driving force behind the creation of CSG in 1933.
“The Toll Fellows program brings together leading voices from across the country for conversation and shared experiences. While each cohort begins their journey with us in Lexington, the relationships and connections are forged for life,” said Lorna Patches, CSG director of leadership development. “We’re looking forward to growing the Toll Fellowship community.”
There are more than 1,400 graduates of the Toll Fellowship, including four sitting state/territorial house speakers, eight sitting state supreme court justices, 10 sitting members of Congress, three sitting governors and more than 200 Toll alumni currently serving as state/territorial legislators.
No comments:
Post a Comment