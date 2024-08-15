SHOOTING IN GRIFFIN

Press Release 24-005535 On the evening of August 14th 2024 Griffin Police Uniform Patrol Division Officers were called to the area of E Central and 2nd Streets in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival a 20 year old male was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers administered first aid until WellStar Spalding EMS arrived. The patient was transported from scene and to a nearby landing zone where he was flown to Grady. His condition at this time is critical. The Criminal Investigations Division is currently actively working the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffin Police Department at 770.229.6452 or contact tcarnegie@cityofgriffin.com. There are no further updates at this time and as information becomes available further releases will be sent.SHOOTING
