TU SCHOOLS K-REGISTRATION FRIDAY APRIL 20

Kindergarten Registration Friday, April 20
Kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year for children who are NEW to Upson County or who DO NOT attend one of the area day cares/Pre-K centers will be held on Friday, April 20, at Upson-Lee Primary School, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Parents should contact the school at 706-647-7540 to schedule an appointment. The parent must bring the child and all required documentation to the appointment.
The following documents are required for registration:
- Child’s certified birth certificate (Child must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2018.)
- Child’s Social Security Card
- Immunization certificate on proper GA form #3231(obtained from your child’s doctor or the Upson Co. Health Dept.)
- Hearing, Vision, and Dental Screening Certificate # 3300 (obtained from your child’s doctor or the Upson Co. Health Dept.)
- Proof of Upson County residency and your photo ID (Acceptable proof of residency includes a rental/lease agreement, mortgage document or current real property assessment document in the parent/guardian’s name or a utility bill for water, electricity, or gas in the parent/guardian’s name and a valid Upson County address.)
If you know of a family member, friend, or neighbor who has a qualifying kindergarten child, please share this information with him/her.
