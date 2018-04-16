Monday, April 16, 2018

TU SCHOOLS K-REGISTRATION FRIDAY APRIL 20

Kindergarten Registration Friday, April 20

Kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year for children who are NEW to Upson County or who DO NOT attend one of the area day cares/Pre-K centers will be held on Friday, April 20, at Upson-Lee Primary School, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Parents should contact the school at 706-647-7540 to schedule an appointment. The parent must bring the child and all required documentation to the appointment.
 
The following documents are required for registration:
  • Child’s certified birth certificate (Child must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2018.)
  • Child’s Social Security Card
  • Immunization certificate on proper GA form #3231(obtained from your child’s doctor or the Upson Co. Health Dept.)
  • Hearing, Vision, and Dental Screening Certificate # 3300 (obtained from your child’s doctor or the Upson Co. Health Dept.)
  • Proof of Upson County residency and your photo ID (Acceptable proof of residency includes a rental/lease agreement, mortgage document or current real property assessment document in the parent/guardian’s name or a utility bill for water, electricity, or gas in the parent/guardian’s name and a valid Upson County address.)
    
If you know of a family member, friend, or neighbor who has a qualifying kindergarten child, please share this information with him/her.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:53 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)