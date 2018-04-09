SHERIFF DAN KILGORE IS HOLDING 2 CHURCH SECURITY WORKSHOPS

In today’s society our churches are not exempt from attack from crime or in some cases even active shooters. I have recently had many inquiries concerning church safety and security. As a result, we will be conducting two Church Security and Active Shooter Preparedness workshops. This training is designed for and provided at no cost to pastors, church leaders, childcare workers, church security team members, greeters or ushers The dates and locations are as follows:
April 17, 2018 (Tue) 6:00 – 8:00 pm
First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 132 Cherokee Rd. Thomaston
Call 706-647-3335 for reservations
April 25, 2018 (Wed) 6:00-7:30 pm
St. Mary’s AME Church 601 N. Hightower St. Thomaston
Call 706-647-8576 for reservations
No comments:
Post a Comment