STATE HONOR FOR TU SCHOOLS SHELLEY DANIEL

The GSNA President’s Award is given to the District President who best illustrates the journey that was taken by him/her to provide support and guidance to all local chapters. The Plan of Action for Districts outlines activities that must be conducted by the District in order to strengthen GSNA at all levels. The President's Award seeks out the District President who has accomplished those goals and has gone the extra mile to ensure that his/her local chapters are well-informed of relevant issues and are provided materials and resources. The President's Award winner is that person who creates opportunities for networking, for the exchange of ideas, and for learning from one another.
This exceptional District President finds fun, creative, and/or unique ways to reach and educate the local chapters. Shelley has served as the 2018 GSNA Sixth District President, representing the following school districts: Thomaston-Upson, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Carrollton City, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Fayette, Griffin-Spalding, Heard, Henry, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, and Troup.
Congratulations to Thomaston-Upson School System's Shelley Daniel, Sixth District President and GSNA State District President of the Year!
