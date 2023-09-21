Thursday, September 21, 2023

US Nave Hometown Hero!

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Lucas M. Ribeiro, a native of Zebulon, Georgia, uses a sound-powered phone during a live-fire exercise on the fan tail aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Sept. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)Fire Controlman 2nd Class Lucas M. Ribeiro, a native of Zebulon, Georgia, uses a sound-powered phone during a live-fire exercise on the fan tail aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Sept. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. 

