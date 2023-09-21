US Nave Hometown Hero!

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Lucas M. Ribeiro, a native of
Burns)Fire Controlman 2nd Class Lucas M. Ribeiro, a native of Zebulon, Georgia,
uses a sound-powered phone during a live-fire exercise on the fan tail aboard
USS Boxer (LHD 4), Sept. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault
ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
|(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
