THOMASTON POLICE NAME 3 ARRESTED FOR PPP LOANS

In November of 2022, CID Inv. Ken Traylor began investigation of loans obtained through the Payment Protection Program (PPP) which had been enacted to help small businesses cover losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later determined that many of the PPP loans obtained by Upson County residents had been granted under fraudulent circumstances, including fabrication of businesses, financial records, and related costs.
After extensive investigation, arrest warrants for theft by deception were obtained for Deandre Furlow (29), Jarvis Franklin (31), and Shaterria McDowell (28). These subjects are believed to have acted independently of one another and their subsequent arrests were otherwise unrelated. Additional arrests for theft by deception are expected as the PPP loan fraud investigation progresses.
