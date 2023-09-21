DA MARIE BRODER ANNOUNCES A CONVICTION IN PIKE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

On September 20th , a Pike County jury returned a guilty verdict in the State of Georgia v. Howatdrick Jamal Jones, a 31-year-old man from Woodbury, Ga. The jury convicted Jones of Armed Robbery. They deliberated for just under 15 minutes.The case was tried by Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Rogers, and the lead investigator was Leon Alpough from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Around 5:00 pm on September, 18, 2020, Howatdrick Jamal Jones entered the First Bank of Pike in Concord, Georgia wearing a red baseball cap, red shoes, a surgical mask, and gloves. He approached the teller and handed her a note that read, “Give me the money before I shoot!!!!” The terrified victim complied with his demand as she believed her life was in imminent danger. Jones left the bank on foot with approximately $4,100. Jones’s latent prints left on the bank note were the key piece of evidence that led to his ultimate conviction. Jones is also implicated in a bank robbery in Meriwhether County. The FBI investigated that case, and the charges are pending in federal court. Two FBI Agents did testify at trial. “I am so thankful to Michael, my Pike County office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the witnesses that testified, and all involved in this case.” District Attorney Broder said of the verdict. “The jury’s verdict sends a resounding message to those who want to enter Pike County to commit crime. Stay out.”
No comments:
Post a Comment