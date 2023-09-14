Murder In Spalding County

On September 14, 2023, Spalding County Deputies responded to a call of a person shot at 307 Sammy Circle. When they arrived, they located 17-year-old Tavares Pugh suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wellstar EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Wellstar Spalding Hospital where he was stabilized before being transported to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment. Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and began gathering evidence.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, This was not a random act, these people knew each other. It appears that this shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim. There is every indication that that the incident was planned by the suspects before they arrived at the house, and it was their mission to shoot Mr. Peugh."
As of now, we have one suspect in custody with two others still being sought.
Arrested this morning and charged was:
Calev Bowen W/E 24 voa, 5'04", 200lbs.
Party to a Crime,
False Imprisonment,
Kidnapping.
Currently being sought on the following charges are:
|Javante Shaquill Wideman-Gowan B/M 30 voa, 6'03" 190
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
Aggravated Assault
Aggravated Battery
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Michael O. Eke B/M 25 voa, 6°02" 2.20 Ibs.
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
Aggravated Assault
Aggravated Battery
Javante Shaquill Wideman-Gowan and Michael O. Eke are believed to be in a grey Toyota Camry bearing Georgia license plate RMX 6293 that was last believed to have been in the Clayton County area. Caley Bowen is in custody at the Spalding County Jail and currently has no bond.
If you have any information regarding this case or suspects you are asked to contact Sgt. Cara Belcher at the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. (770)467-4282.
