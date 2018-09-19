ULHS GRAD RATE TOPS STATE AGAIN

ULHS Graduation Rate Tops State for 4th Consecutive Year
The Georgia Department of Education has released graduation rate data for the class of 2018, and Upson-Lee High School has exceeded the state average for the fourthconsecutive year. Upson-Lee High School posted a rate of 87.1%, significantly higher than the state of Georgia graduation rate average of 81.6%. Fayette County topped the Griffin RESA district with an average of 88.8%. Other 2018 graduation rate averages in the Griffin RESA District are:
Butts 80.8%
Griffin-Spalding 85.4%
Henry 87.7%
Lamar 87.0%
Newton 87.0%
Pike 87.7%
