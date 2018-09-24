HAM RADIO TESTING IN THOMASTON

Interested in becoming a licensed ham radio operator?
The Thomaston Area Amateur Radio Club and Central District GA ARES will host a Ham Cram Course for entry-level Technician and General class ham radio license. ARRL Testing Session for all classes of License will take place later in the afternoon for anyone interested in obtaining their Amateur Radio License.
The Ham Cram course will be on September 29th, 9 a.m., Upson County EMA Conference Room, 605 West Gordon Street.
There is no cost for the Ham Cram but the ARRL Test is $15. If testing, be sure to bring a photo ID.
For more information or to preregister text “Ham” to 706- 975-5914 or leave a voice message with contact info. Please reserve your spot by Thursday afternoon.15, which is the Exam and licensing Fee required by ARRL.
