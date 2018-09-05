5TH JUDGE RECOMMENDED FOR GRIFFIN CIRCUIT

Judicial Council Recommends New Superior Court Judgeships
Atlanta, GA — The Judicial Council, chaired by Chief Justice P. Harris Hines, met in Marietta yesterday, to consider requests for two new superior court judgeships and other action items.
After reviewing caseload data for the requesting circuits, the Council voted to recommend additional judgeships in the Griffin Judicial Circuit and Gwinnett Judicial Circuit. New judgeships are created by the General Assembly; the bill authorizing a new position provides for an effective date, initial term, and stipulates election or appointment of the initial judge.
This recommendation will be forwarded to the Governor and the General Assembly to be considered for legislative action in the 2019 session.
The 27-member Judicial Council of Georgia meets several times a year to act on policy and administrative matters of the judiciary. Judges of the appellate and trial courts at all levels are represented on the Council, as is a representative of the State Bar of Georgia.
