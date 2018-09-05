SHERIFF KILGORE REPORTS A ROBBERY ARREST

NEWS RELEASE
On September 3rd, 2018 between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Laquasian Kendez “Fred” Hutcherson, 40, of Thomaston committed an armed robbery at a residence on Chaney Street in the Lincoln Park community of Upson County. Hutcherson robbed two victims at gun point taking approximately $1000 dollars in cash.
Fred Hutcherson is held in the Upson County Jail charged with two counts of Armed Robbery, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bond must be set by a Superior Court Judge.
This case is ongoing.
