THOMASTON-UPSON KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

Kindergarten Registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held on Tuesday, July 25, from 8:30 - 11:30 in the Upson-Lee Primary School Media Center. No appointment is necessary.
The parent or legal guardian should bring the child to register, along with the following documents: child's certified birth certificate; child's social security card; child's immunization record on GA form 3231; Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Record on Form 3300; Parent/Guardian Photo ID; Proof of Residency (2 of the following items in parent's name - gas/water/electric bill, lease contract, or property tax bill); Proof of guardianship. The child must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2017.
This registration is for children who have not previously registered for Kindergarten in the Thomaston-Upson School System.
