On July 01, 2017, between the hours of 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM, Officers from the Thomaston Police Department responded to 450 B Street, Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia in reference to a verbal domestic between brothers. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene Blake Ashley Hancock 39 years of age obtained a firearm and discharged the firearm inside the residence striking his brother Talvin Harold Robbins 52 years of age in the head. The call was upgraded to a possible subject shot and a subjected barricaded in the residence. Shortly after TPD officers arrived on the scene along with deputies from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Blake Hancock exited the house un armed and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers then made entry into the residence where they found a male subject identified as Talvin Harold in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon securing the scene EMS arrived and transported the Talvin Harold to URMC where he was pronounced dead from the fatal gunshot wound by the Assistant Coroner.
Blake Hancock was transported to the Upson County jail where he is being held without bond. He has been charged with Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. At the request of Chief Richardson the GBI Region 2 Crime Scene Unit responded and assisted TPD Investigators process the scene for evidence. This incident is still under investigation at the time of this release.
Monday, July 3, 2017
PD CHIEF SAYS BROTHER MURDERED BROTHER
