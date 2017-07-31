THOMASTON POLICE CHIEF THANKS PUBLIC

We would like to thank the community, players, PD staff and all the volunteers that helped and participated in the Thomaston Police Department’s 3rd Annual Youth Awareness Basketball Tournament.
One of the main goals of the tournament is to provide face time between our officers and the youth of our City. Our target audience is boys and girls ages eleven (11) to fourteen (14). Our hope is that this annual event will help build trust and respect between our youth, the community, and local law enforcement officers. Each year we provide tournament t-shirts, lunch and numerous giveaways to all the kids that participate. Through our many local business sponsorships we are able to provide a great experience for the kids. This year we gave away a PS4, headsets, ball caps, gift certificates, sporting goods and much more. As you can imagine the kids were very excited about the prizes.
This year’s tournament was a great success and for the third year in a row we grew in size. This year we had approximately 100 girls and boys participate in the tournament. A special thanks to DJ Smooth and our guest speaker, former Harlem Globetrotter and Head Coach of the men’s basketball team at Gordon State College, Coach Bruce Capers, who wowed the kids with his talents and teaching skills. Again, I would like to thank all of our local businesses that helped sponsor the event, the players, family and friends that supported and attended the event and all the PD staff and volunteers that worked hard to make the event successful. I know my staff and I had a great time with the kids and enjoyed some good competitive basketball. We look forward to making next year’s event even bigger and better for our community youth.
This year’s sponsors: Thomaston Ford; The English Law Group, LLC; United Bank; Game Castle; South Crest Bank; Caldwell & Lowry, LLC; Papa Johns; KFC; Zaxby’s; The Pie; Slices; Big Chic; Pizza Hut; Little Caesars; Piggly Wiggly; Ingles; State Farm – Trennis Dumas Agent; Walmart; Domino’s; Afford-A-Bail Bonding Company, LLC; Zoe Pediatrics; Northside Drugs, Inc.; Trice Funeral Home; Virgil L. Brown & Associates, LLC; DJ Smooth; Coggins Funeral Home; Bentley’s & Sons Funeral Home; Hibbett Sports; Eric’s Detailing; First Choice Bonding Company.
Sincerely,
Michael Richardson
Chief of Police
Thomaston Police Department
No comments:
Post a Comment