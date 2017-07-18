Tuesday, July 18, 2017
INJURIES IN A PIKE COUNTY WRECK
On 7/17/2017 at 8:06p.m., Deputies responded to a traffic accident on Highway 19 ,near Gresham road. A Dodge Magnum driven by William Rice, 57, from Spalding County was traveling northbound , crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kristen Golden,26, of Pike County, head on. The Traverse was also occupied by a two year old child. Mr. Rice was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital and Ms. Golden and the two year old were taken to Spalding Regional by ambulance for treatment. The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigators.
