UPSON S.O. NEW K-9 UNIT

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office has a new member. Millie, a police dog specially trained in tracking and narcotics detection.. K-9 Millie and her handler, Sgt. Mario Cromer, recently completed a four week training class in North Carolina. She reported to work and immediately helped make an arrest. Sgt. Cromer and Millie assisted with the execution of a search warrant at 316 Sheila Circle early Tuesday morning (May 16, 2017). The resident, Jody Mayo, 47, had methamphetamine hidden in two different locations at the residence. Millie alerted on a vehicle that had a hidden drug container underneath the hood and on a hollowed out log used to hide narcotics. She also alerted on a small amount of marijuana inside the residence. All total there was 56 grams of methamphetamine and less than one ounce of marijuana located during the search. Mayo is charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. Mayo is being held without bond in the Upson County Jail.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
May 16, 2017
