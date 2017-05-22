Monday, May 22, 2017
CITY OF THOMASTON SEWER OVERFLOW
Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System Tanglewood Drive County: Upson Date of Release: 5/21/2017, 8:40 pm Contact Person: Brian Kelly Phone: 706-646-8031 Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street City: Thomaston Zip: 30286 On May 21, 2017, ESG responded to a costumer complaint of sewage escaping from a manhole. As part of our investigation we walked the sewer line and discovered sewer leaking due to a line blockage. The leak was discovered at 8:40 pm and ceased at 10:40 pm when our crews cleared the blockage. There was approximately 1200 gallons of wastewater released. The sewage discharged into Potato Creek. The leak was estimated at 10 gpm from the time it was discovered. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
