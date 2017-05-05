Friday, May 5, 2017
CITY OF THOMASTON SEWER RELEASE
Occurrence: On May 4th, 2017, ESG responded to a sewer release call and discovered a sewer lateral had collapsed allowing debris to flow into the line causing a blockage downstream. The release was discovered at 3:22 pm and ceased when the blockage was cleared at 3:36 pm. The discharge was determined to be at a rate of 30 gallons per minute. There was a total of 420 gallons of wastewater that escaped from the sewer system. An estimated value of 300 gallons was recovered by utilization of a vacuum truck, while approximately 120 gallons made it into the waters of the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact person
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:01 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment