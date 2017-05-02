SHERIFF KILGORE ANNOUNCES ARRESTS

On May 2, 2017 deputies arrested three male juveniles age 15 and 14 who are responsible for committing two separate burglaries at Kelly’s Corner Convenience Store located on Yatesville Highway in Upson County. The burglaries were committed on Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27 between 11:00 pm and 3:00am. Two juveniles served as lookouts while the other one entered the store through the roof. Beer and cigarettes were stolen from the store. All three juveniles confessed to their role in the burglaries. All have been referred to juvenile court for prosecution and are being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center in Macon.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
