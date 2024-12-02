SPALDING CO NEW DEPUTY CLERK

Spalding County, GA– November 25, 2024 – Spalding County is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Houghton as the new Deputy County Clerk. With over nine years of executive-level support experience across the military, private sector, and non-profit industries, Mr. Houghton brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on supply chain management from Auburn University, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of North Georgia. His diverse professional background includes impactful roles such as Executive Assistant at Habitat for Humanity, IT Consultant at Advanced iTech, and Program Manager for the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps youth program.
