UPSON CHAIR DECLINES IDA APPOINTMENT

Commissioners,
As requested, I hereby decline my appointment to the Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority.
I am enormously proud of the accomplishments and the changes made to the Authority in recent years. No longer does the Authority solely focus on industrial recruitment. We have embraced all aspects of economic development, established goals and objectives, and have a true professional at the helm.
It is my hope that in the very near future you will consider appropriating funds for this Authority as they have achieved so much and have met the requirements the Board of Commissioners established for funding.
Sincerely,
Norman Allen
