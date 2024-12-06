GORDON STATE COLLEGE REPORTS

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Gordon State College observed International Education Week in late November on its Barnesville campus with a screening of Verdigris, a narrative film provided by the Irish Film Institute (IFI). The celebration also included displays representing countries from around the globe, presented by faculty, staff, and student clubs.
Highlander Nation was selected by the IFI to screen Verdigris, the 2023 winner of the Best Independent Film Award at the Galway Film Festival. The screening was part of the IFI’s international program, supported by Culture Ireland and presented in association with MnáMná Films and Prelude Content. The program provides select venues and community colleges in the United States with opportunities to showcase Irish films.
“I was thrilled to celebrate International Education Week with the screening of Verdigris,” said Dr. Christy Flatt, GSC professor of sociology. “This event was a perfect conclusion to a day of global exploration for Gordon State students, offering a unique opportunity to engage both students and the community in meaningful discussions about the film's powerful themes.”
Following the screening, GSC faculty members Dr. Kicklighter and Flatt facilitated a discussion that encouraged the audience to explore social issues depicted in the film and draw comparisons with similar topics in the United States. The conversation highlighted themes such as family dynamics, the strength of friendship, and the role of education in bridging cultural divides, fostering a deeper cross-cultural understanding.
The event also showcased a variety of global cultures through displays representing seven countries: Canada, China, Egypt, Grenada, Ireland, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
The GSC Academic Affairs office chose to highlight Grenada, an island nation in the eastern Caribbean Sea, as part of the event. The selection was inspired by Michelle Childers, a 2022 GSC alumna and daughter of Lori Childers, GSC senior academic affairs coordinator. Michelle is currently a Term 4 veterinary student at St. George’s University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grenada.
“I had the opportunity to tour the university and the island during my daughter’s orientation before she started her studies,” Lori said. “I discovered so much about Grenada, known as the 'Spice Island' for its abundant spice production. This tiny island contributes over 20% of the world’s nutmeg supply. Our office chose to highlight Grenada because it’s a lesser-known country, and we enjoyed exploring its culture, cuisine, wildlife, and rich history.”
GSC dining services also joined in on the celebration by offering an international cuisine menu at Highlander Hall throughout the week.
