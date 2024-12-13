GA. LOTTERY WINNER IN THOMASTON

ATLANTA (Dec. 13, 2024) – A Georgia Lottery player in Thomaston has won the jackpot for $125,000 in the Dec. 12 Fantasy 5 drawing.
The winning ticket, purchased at EZ Stop at 1030 Barnesville Street in Thomaston, matched all five white ball numbers to win the prize.
The winning numbers from the Dec. 12 drawing were 01-04-32-33-35.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes. As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Fantasy 5 benefit education in the state of Georgia.
No comments:
Post a Comment