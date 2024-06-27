UPSON BOARD OF ELECTIONS CERTIFIED RUNOFF RESULTS

The Upson County Board of Elections Certified the June 18, 2024 Election Results on June 24, 2024 at 2:00PM. The Official & Complete Results are as follows.
For Chief Magistrate Judge:
Hannah Ellington Arnette received 1,506 votes
Cecil Hutchins, Jr. received 1,486 Votes
This was a close race with only 20 votes separating the two candidates.
Georgia Code 21-2-495 (c)1 states the number of votes have to be one-half of 1 percent or less for the total votes cast in order for a recount to be performed, at the written request of a candidate. The turnout for this race was more than the required amount therefore, a recount was not conducted.
No comments:
Post a Comment