TEEN MURDER IN GRIFFIN

On Wednesday, June 5 th shortly after 10:30pm, officers of the Uniform Patrol Division of the Griffin Police Department received a call regarding a person having been shot at 1110 W. Poplar Street. Upon responding to the scene, officers located a 15 year old juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and then transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified. An arrest has been made of a 16 year old juvenile male, who is being charged as an adult with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, please call Investigator J. Spears at (678) 603-3331.
No comments:
Post a Comment