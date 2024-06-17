New Chair Named for Gordon State College Foundation

Gordon State College Foundation board of trustees have named Dr. Waine Kong as chair of the foundation for the ’24-’25 academic year effective July
1. As chair, Kong will be responsible for presiding over meetings, fundraising and working closely with the foundation’s executive director and GSC’s executive director of advancement, Natalie Rischbieter.
“We are very happy to have Dr. Kong lead us into the upcoming academic year,” Rischbieter said. “Over the last five years, Dr. Kong has provided excellent leadership for our Events and Recognition Committee and has always gone above and beyond in his role with the GSC Foundation Board.”
Kong has served on the foundation’s board since 2019 and is chair of the Events and Recognition Committee. The GSC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the mission and strategic plan of the institution. The foundation's board is primarily dedicated to raising scholarship funds to help GSC’s diverse student body with tuition costs and to promote higher education.
Kong and his wife, Dr. Stephanie Kong, own Zoe Pediatrics and its affiliated entities, as well as Kong Real Estate Holdings. He is a member of the Georgia Bar and has served as the CEO of the Association of Black Cardiologists for 21 years. Additionally, he has been a professor of human development at the University of the District of Columbia and vice president of Providence Hospital in Baltimore.
Author of several food-for-thought books, Kong currently writes a weekly column for the Upson Beacon. He serves on the Board of Deacons at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church in Thomaston, Georgia. Kong and his wife have four children and six grandchildren.
Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia. The college has a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and service. GSC offers nearly 30 degrees, which
includes multiple associate and baccalaureate pathways for students. With an enrollment of over 3,100 students, GSC offers an intimate academic setting with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.
No comments:
Post a Comment