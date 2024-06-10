THOMASTON-UPSON RECREATION WATER FUN

We will be providing some fun water activities starting this Thursday, June 13th, and running every Tu/Th for the rest of the month of June. (All dates: 6/13, 6/18, 6/20, 6/25, 6/27)
The water fun will be located at the T-ball Complex at the Civic Center (101 Civic Center Drive, Thomaston, GA, 30286)
We will have a large, Dual lane, inflatable water slide, a smaller water slide for the young children, and a fun slip n slide. We will also have concessions open to all guests for snacks and refreshments.
Entry fee will be $3 a person. All children Ages 4 and under are free. All children 10 & under must have an adult present at all times.
No comments:
Post a Comment