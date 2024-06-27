U-L NJROTC FRESHMAN ORIENTATION CAMP

Upson-Lee High School NJROTC program will be hosting its annual Freshman Orientation Camp on July 15th – July 18th, 2024. The camp will be held at the Upson-Lee High School NJROTC spaces and will run from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Although not mandatory, the camp will introduce students to the NJROTC program, good citizenship practices, and the importance of physical fitness. Participants should have expressed interest in the NJROTC program while in 8th grade and requested the class with their guidance counselor. If there’s any questions, please contact Upson-Lee High School NJROTC at (706) 647-6795. Instructors also can be reached by email at ankendall@upson.k12.ga.us or mbert@upson.k12.ga.us.
