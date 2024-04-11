URMC Awards Chelsea Casteel, RN with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Upson Regional Medical Center recognized Chelsea Casteel, RN with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Chelsea is a nurse in Upson Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
A common theme of Chelsea’s genuine care and kindness emerged in the numerous nominations received from patients.
One nomination expressed, “I was impressed by how well she took care of me. She spoke kindly to me as if we were friends, as opposed to just another patient. My concerns were handled with respect, quickly and sweetly. Her personality and professionalism gave me a sense of security. My entire experience with Upson was pleasant, however, I was even more impressed by her excellence!”
Upson Regional Medical Center CNO Brandie Kilcrease shared, “Chelsea is a great example of the positive attitude and expert level of care that Upson Regional Medical Center’s nurses provide to our patients. We are grateful to Chelsea, and all of our wonderful nurses for the dedication that they put into caring for the patients in our community”
Nominations for the DAISY Award can be submitted online at urmc.org, or in person at Upson Regional Medical Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment