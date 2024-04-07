Sunday, April 7, 2024

Gordon State College To Show Partial Solar Eclipse

Dr. Schmude, professor of chemistry at Gordon State College, will hold a special gathering for curious spectators to witness the partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Attendees will be able to view the eclipsed sun through a special sun spotter in front of the Barnesville campus Instructional Complex building.

The sun spotter, an instrument utilizing lenses and mirrors, projects a 3.5-inch image of the sun, enabling safe observation. It eliminates the necessity for purchasing eclipse glasses. However, Schmude emphasizes the importance of never looking directly at the sun without certified eclipse glasses.

Across Middle Georgia, a partial solar eclipse is expected to be visible from approximately 1:45 p.m. to around 4:22 p.m., with over 70% of the sun blocked by the moon at around 3 p.m. Schmude will have the sun spotter set up and ready at 1:40 p.m., and it will remain available, weather permitting, until 3:30 p.m.

