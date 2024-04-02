U-L Teacher of the Year announcements

Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller visited schools on Thursday, March 28, to assist principals with their 2024-25 Teacher of the Year announcements. Congratulations to the 2024-25 Teachers of the Year: Mrs. Amanda Gunnels, Upson-Lee Primary School; Ms. Donna Gravitt, Upson-Lee Elementary School; Mrs. Kristi Bosworth, Upson-Lee Middle School; and Mr. Charles Canady, Upson-Lee High School. Teachers of the Year are selected for this honor by their peers. School Teachers of the Year advance to the System contest where one teacher will be named Thomaston-Upson School System's 2024-25 Teacher of the Year.
